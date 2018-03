Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decision "On Secretariat of Tariff Council of the Azerbaijan Republic".

Report informs, under the amendments, number of employees of Secretariat of Tariff Council of the Azerbaijan has increased.

Thus, the number of employees of the Secretariat increased from 30 to 33 staff members.

Notably, the limit of official cars for the board is 2.