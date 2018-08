Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Central Elections Committee (CEC) received 25 appeals on municipal elections from the start of voting.

Report informs, the head of the CEC Secretariat of Elections Information Center Rufat Gulmammadov informed about it. He stated that the appeals were mainly on knowing the addresses of the polling stations. At present, CEC did not receive the complaints on violations of the law.