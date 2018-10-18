Novruz Mammadov releases two department chiefs from their posts in Cabinet of Ministers

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers has released two chiefs of departments from their posts.

Report informs that in line with the order of Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Gunash Valiyeva has been released from her post of chief of the Legal department of the office of the Cabinet of Ministers and her state service was cancelled.

By another decree of the Prime Minister, Nizami Bayramov has been released from his post of the chief of Transport Service department of the Cabinet of Ministers. His state service was also terminated by the decree.