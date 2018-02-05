Nomination for presidential election in Azerbaijan starts on February 20

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The nomination of candidates in the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan will begin on February 20.

Report informs, the persons who want to run for the presidency should submit the election documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) maximum 50 days (February 20) and minimum 30 days (March 12) prior to the voting day at 18:00 pm Baku time.

The deadline for submission of election documents to the CEC by the candidate or the authorized representative of a political party or a political party bloc to register the candidates will end on March 12.

Candidates for presidency can be nominated by political parties, blocs of political parties and citizens with the right to vote.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the announcement of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The order was issued pursuant to Article 101.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and signed in accordance with Article 179 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

By the order, the Central Election Commission (CEC) was instructed to ensure the appointment of the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018, in accordance with the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.