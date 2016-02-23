Next plenary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has launched.

Report informs, discussion of 6 issues has been entered into agenda of the meeting presided by the parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov.

Drafts on changes to law 'On 2016 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'On 2016 budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'On police' will be discussed in the meeting.

Appointment of Ziyafat Asgarov as a member of the Judicial-Legal Council will also be heard in the meeting.