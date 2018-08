Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev appointed a new head to Nizami District Executive Power in Ganja. Report informs, according to a decree, Nizami Hajiyev Sabir was appointed as Head of Nizami District Executive Power in Ganja.

A former head of Nizami District Executive Power was Maharat Mustafayev. He was dismissed from his post on September 10 this year.