New chief appointed to Center for Work with Municipalities of Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new appointment was made at the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Zahir Alizadeh was appointed head of the center for work with municipalities.

Previously, he served as head of the center.

The press service of the Ministry confirmed the fact to "Report".

Notably, former chief of the center Mehdi Salimzadeh was appointed head of Goychay Region Executive Authority by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 10, 2016.