Names of construction companies with a number of complaints in Azerbaijan announced- List

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The citizens applied for the Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration with the complaints about the construction companies.

Report informs, the head of the Department of Work with Documents and Citizens' Applications of the Presidential Administration, Suleyman Ismayilov stated it in his analytic article on works done in 2014.

The citizens express their dissatisfactions with the construction companies like “İnshaatchi-GM”, “Golden”, “Azertikinti ATF”, “İdeal-İnshaat”, “Shahbulag”, “Absheron-1”, “A.E.K”, “Khamsa İnshaat”, “Garachay”, “Bios”, “Beyaz”, “Derechichek”, “Mega-city Holding”, “Elita-R”, “Ganj”, “AAF-İnshaat”, “R+R”, “Birlik inshaat”, “Ulduz”, “FOLKLOR”, “ABC”, “Fuad LTD”, “Kamran”, “Safari-N”, “Yeni Yasamal”, “Effect İnshaat”, “Alasgaroghlu”, “AENT-E”, “HAYAN-E”, “Class Azko”, “Badu Kube”, “Olimpus-AZ”, “Jennet”, “Khamsa” and others.