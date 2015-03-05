Mubariz Gurbanli: We can stop penetration of groups from other countries to Azerbaijani territory

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'During visit to Turkey, I met with a number of officials and chairpersons of religious structures. I came to the conclusion that in Turkey struggle with religious groups is at a high level'.

Report informs, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organisations Mubariz Gurbanli said in connection with the question on activities in Azerbaijan branch of the religious movement named as " parallel state "(Nur) and struggling with them.

Chairman of the Committee noted, having 80 million people, in Turkey the religious groups not allowed a wide distribution, and the main reason is the multilateral activities in the area of religious enlightenment: "Turkish government has taken some steps against the issue of "parallel state".

In a society spread an information about the existence of branches of this movement in Azerbaijan. However, Azerbaijan has a social and political stability, and we are able to stop the penetration of groups from other countries to Azerbaijani territory. Such groups can not make roots in Azerbaijan".