Monument to National Hero Albert Agarunov erected in Baku

A monument to the national hero of Azerbaijan Albert Agarunov has been erected in the Narimanov district of Baku. Report informs that one of the streets in the district has also been named after A. Agarunov

Albert Agarunov was born in Amirjan settlement of Baku to a family of Mountain Jews on April 25, 1969. He was martyred on May 8, 1992 in the battle for Shusha. There is a school and a street in Amirjan settlement named after the National Hero.

Agarunov would turn 50 this year.