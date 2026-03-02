Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No new information regarding Azerbaijani citizens injured in Iran

No new information has been received regarding Azerbaijani citizens being injured in Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Report.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on cities across the republic.

According to information released by the Azerbaijani MFA on March 1, only one Azerbaijani citizen was injured in the conflict zone and is receiving appropriate support from the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission, his condition is stable.

In line with the crisis situation, Azerbaijan"s embassies and consulates in the region continue to operate in an enhanced mode. According to the travel advisory issued by the MFA, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are using the land border with Azerbaijan and Türkiye for exit, depending on their location.