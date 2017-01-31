Milli Majlis spring session starts tomorrow

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, February 1, Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) will hold the first plenary meeting of spring session.

Report informs, agenda of the meeting includes 27 issues.

They are reorganization of the Milli Majlis Disciplinary and Accounts Commissions, approval of the plan for legislative affairs of Milli Majlis spring session for the year of 2017, as well draft amendments to the Criminal Code, Administrative Offences Code, Customs Code, laws "On access to information", "On insolvency and bankruptcy", "On accounting", "On grants", "On social insurance", "On state duty", "On aviation", "On customs tariff", "On securities market", "On protection of historical and cultural monuments".

Notably, the parliament's spring session will last until May 31.