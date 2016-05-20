Milli Majlis adopts the amnesty act

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis adopted the amnesty act.

Report informs, all members of Azerbaijani Parliament have voted for adoption of the draft and the act approved unanimously

The amnesty act will see the release of women who do not pose a serious threat to society or those who committed less grave crimes; under-18 criminals, disabled people of the first and second category; men over 60; those who have custody of underage children or disabled children of the first and second category; those who contributed to the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan; those who were expelled from their homeland as a result of the Armenian occupation of a part of Azerbaijan's territory, as well as prisoners of other categories.

The law is also expected to apply to the persons whose unserved term of imprisonment is below a year, those sentenced to corrective and community work, persons who were fined, those whose imprisonment was postponed, and those who were issued a suspended sentence. The document would apply to 10,000 people, of which 3,500 people will be released from prison.