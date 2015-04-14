Milli Majlis adopted the annual report of the Chamber of Accounts

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani parliament finished hearing the annual report of the Chamber of Accounts for 2014. Report informs, the Chairman of the Chamber, Vugar Gulmammadov made a report to the deputies.

He noted that, for the financial year held 82 monitoring exercises, two of which are analytical reviews, the timely control over execution of the state budget, reviewing the management of funding from the state budget, addressing the identified deviations budgetary performance, as well as the improvement of the budget process.

V.Gulmammadov stressed that, information on the results of the control measures has been presented to the parliament, on the basis of four events related materials sent to the Republican Prosecutor General's Office. During the reporting year, Chamber held the first control measures at five organizations. Control measures covered 126 structures (taking into account the various projects of public investment - 188).

Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts also noted that, the 2014 audits have revealed flow of funds in the amount of 294 million. Manat without conducting procurement procedures: "One of the drawbacks of each object is to use the funds for other purposes. In addition to these activities, ensure the elimination of 323.5 staff units and 11 groups that prevented the annual spending an average of 1.9 million. manats".

At the end, the annual report was adopted by a majority vote.