MENR: Persons building and formalizing houses at Badamdar sliding area bear responsiblity

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku City Executive Power (CCI) has clarified the issue on the construction of houses and facilities at the sliding area in Badamdar.

According to the information, the existing buildings located at the sliding area of the slopes in Badamdar settlement, are mostly residential homes built in the 1990s.

According to the report, these buildings were formalized by the citizens after the completion of the construction: "However, the owners of the buildings on the slope and those who formalized these buildings should have taken into account the landscape, which does not exclude their responsibility.

Notably, there are 11 non-residential individual houses in the Badamdar sliding zone. Residents living here were relocated and the activities of two enterprises in the area were suspended ".