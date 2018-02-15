Mazahir Panahov: Democracy is a universal value

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Enlightenment of constituency election commissions must always be carried out. We can prepare the elections very well. The price for this hard work is given on the voting day. That is to say, if the work is well-organized, it will be clear on this day".

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting with the Chairpersons of the Constituency Election Commissions.

"We hope that the elections will be highly appreciated even outside the country. There are quite biased parties. It is impossible to fight for this. Democracy is not a domestic issue, it is a universal value, "Panahov said.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.