Madat Guliyev: About 250 employees dismissed due to flaws

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Staff reduction is expected in the Ministry of National Security."

Report informs, First Deputy Minister of National Security, who served as National Security Minister, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev said today.

M.Guliyev stated that, no appointments were made to the vacant positions yet: "On the contrary, about 250 employees have been dismissed from the ministry. We think that, Ministry of National Security must be prompt and flexible."