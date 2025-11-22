Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of National Hero Panjali Teymurov in Astara

    Domestic policy
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 09:32
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of National Hero Panjali Teymurov in Astara

    On November 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva visited the family of the Azerbaijani National Hero Panjali Teymurov in Astara, Report informs.

    They commemorated the memory of Panjali Teymurov, who was martyred during the April battles, and were also briefed on his services to the motherland, as well as his high professionalism and bravery as a military serviceman.

    Subsequently, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the house-museum built to perpetuate the memory of the valiant martyr.

    Pajali Nurmahammad oghlu Teymurov, the legendary Azerbaijani Special Forces" serviceman, was born on March 24, 1981, in the Azarud village of Astara district. Following 17 years of service to the motherland, Panjali Teymurov was martyred during the April battles in 2016.

    Panjali Teymurov, who received many awards for his exemplary service, was posthumously awarded the "For the Motherland" medal in 2016. He was later conferred the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan by an Order signed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, on November 7, 2025.

    Leyla Aliyeva Arzu Aliyeva
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva və Arzu Əliyeva Astarada Pəncəli Teymurovun ailəsini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева и Арзу Алиева навестили семью Панджали Теймурова в Астаре

