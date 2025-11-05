Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend exhibition-sale fair of beekeeping products

On November 5, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the 25th Anniversary Traditional Republican Exhibition-Sale Fair of the Beekeeping Products, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva viewed the stands, familiarized themselves with various types of honey and beekeeping products presented by the beekeepers, and were briefed on the production process and quality indicators of the products. They had a conversation with the beekeepers about seasonal productivity and sales opportunities, and posed for photos.

This year, the fair brings together over 280 beekeepers from 43 districts across the country. The participants of the "Young Beekeeper" project- initiated by the IDEA Public Union, aiming to promote employment among young families and support eco-entrepreneurship were also actively involved in the event, with 4 young families having presented a total of 1128 kg of honey.

The fair marked the inaugural participation for the "Gullu Yaylag" beekeeping cooperative operating in the Khojaly district. Ganira Asadova, the founder of the cooperative and the resident of the Ballija village of the Khojaly district, has been engaged in beekeeping for many years. The cooperative aims to advance women's employment in agriculture, preserve local beekeeping traditions, and promote the production of eco-friendly products. Comprising 5 members, the cooperative presented products, including 6 types of beekeeping products totaling 400kg.

The participants of the "Kalbajar Honey Festival 2025", which was held in September of this year in Kalbajar district under the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, also presented their products at the fair.

It is noteworthy that the attention and support shown by President Ilham Aliyev to the Kalbajar honey in his speeches is an indicator of the highest value placed on the quality and promotion of the district's honey. Today, the Kalbajar honey is distinguished by its natural properties and quality, turning into one of the national brands of Azerbaijan.

Over 100 tons of honey and more than 15 types of various beekeeping products are offered to customers at the fair.