Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit boarding school and STEAM Center in Guba

On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Guba district.

According to Report, during the trip Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited a general education boarding school and the STEAM Center in Guba.

First, they visited the general education boarding school in the city of Guba, where 114 students - 79 boys and 35 girls - are enrolled. Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the boarding school, warmly interacted with the children, observed the educational process, took photographs, and presented school supplies to the students. A cultural program prepared by the pupils was also presented at the school, featuring recitations of poems and musical performances.

They then visited the Guba STEAM Center. During the tour, it was noted that at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) project has been widely implemented in Azerbaijani schools since 2019. It was highlighted that the STEAM Center in Guba has been operating since 2021 and is designed for all age groups. Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva thoroughly familiarized with the facilities established at the center, warmly interacted with the students, and inquired about the practical application of the knowledge and skills they have acquired.

The visit concluded with commemorative photographs taken with the children and the school staff.