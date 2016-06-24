 Top
    Last plenary meeting of the parliament's extraordinary session starts

    The discussion of 9 issues included in the agenda of the meeting under chairmanship of Speaker Ogtay Asadov

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/The last plenary meeting of the parliament's extraordinary session starts. Report informs, the discussion of the 9 issues included in the agenda of the meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

    Discussion of three issues removed from the agenda of the meeting.

    The plenary session will consider the amendments to the Tax Code, Migration Code, Administrative Offences Code, Civil Code, the Law “On Citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan". 

