Kamal Abdullayev: 'As a result of correct policy pursued in Azerbaijan, Shiites and Sunnis perform namaz in a same mosque'

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has a lot of representatives of different faiths and they live in peace and friendship in the country. In this regard, Azerbaijan could provide its multicultural safety."

Report informs, State Adviser on International Affairs on Issues of Multiculturalism and Religion, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, Academician Kamal Abdullayev said Tuesday at the meeting with participants of the Winter School at Baku International Center of Multiculturalism.

He noted that today, as a result of the correct policy pursued in Azerbaijan, Shiites and Sunnis perform namaz in a same mosque: "We are witnessing the fact that in some eastern countries between representatives of these two currents occur deadly clashes. As a result of the correct policy in Azerbaijan, Sunnis and Shiites perform namaz standing shoulder to shoulder. In this regard, Azerbaijan could provide its multicultural safety."