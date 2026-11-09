Jews from Azerbaijan hold event in Munich to mark Victory Day, National Flag Day

Jews of Azerbaijani origin have held an event in the German city of Munich to mark Victory Day and National Flag Day, Report informs.

At a meeting at the European Janusz Korczak Academy, Azerbaijani film director Rufat Asadov noted that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries where, over centuries, representatives of different peoples and religious communities have lived in peace, mutual respect, and harmony, preserving multicultural values.

He emphasized that during the 44-day Patriotic War, representatives of different peoples living in Azerbaijan fought shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity. According to him, this became a vivid example of national solidarity and traditions of coexistence.

Activist of the Munich Jewish community Emin Salimov noted that during the war, Azerbaijanis living in Germany, including Mountain Jews, actively worked to convey Azerbaijan's position to the international public, defend it, and present the truth about the country to the world community.

"The solidarity shown during that period became a clear expression of the unity of the Azerbaijani people, devotion to the Motherland regardless of nationality, and loyalty to common state values," he stated.

The event also featured the presentation of the documentary film "Tradition Coming from the Centuries" by Azerbaijani director Rufat Asadov.

The picture is dedicated to the life and work of Azerbaijani artist of Jewish origin Albert Rafiyev, a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, the Association of Carpet Weavers, and the Union of Artists of Russia, as well as a laureate of the S. Vainshtein Prize.

The joint project of Azerbaijan and Israel - a documentary film - reveals the theme of the unity of Azerbaijani and Jewish cultures in the work of Albert Rafiyev, reflecting the rich heritage of both peoples. The film was produced by Shaul Siman-Tov (Sholumi Company).