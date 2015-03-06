Issue of increasing mortgages was put on agenda of Milli Majlis

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The annual report of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) for 2014 on the theme On the state in the field of security and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan was adopted at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.Report informs MP Ali Masimov approved the report: It is necessary to emphasize suggestion section.A proposal for insurance payments to the families of martyrs was announced.Due to the fact that the organizations do not address this issue in a timely manner, all the work falls on the Milli Majlis.Therefore, the majority of pickets held in front of the parliament.Another suggestion is related to early debt repayment.It is worth noting that the problem now is not the early repayment and the payment of debts in the credits.Again, the relevant structures eventually throw off the job on Parliament.

Therefore, I urge them to perform their functions duly, because the Civil Code article reflected on the calculations in manats. Masimli noted that the main theme of the day are articulated in the report proposals for mortgages: I propose to increase the amount of mortgage loans from 50 to 70 thousand in order to allow young families to buy at least one-bedroom apartment.