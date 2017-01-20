Ilham and Fariza: Story of heroism and love of January 20 - REPORT

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 27 years have passed since the events of Bloody January. Those, born on that date are at their young age. Hero of this article has died at his 27 and he would celebrate his 57th anniversary, if he was alive today. However, he will always live in our memories.

We will speak about lives of Ilham and Fariza, who became a symbol of heroism and love of the Azerbaijani people. Therefore, we have visited Ilham's relatives. His brother Elkhan Allahverdiyev welcomed us.

E.Allahverdiyev said that Azerbaijani people has always been supporting family of martyrs: "They love and respect us. Even they greet us at each event we attend. Sometimes I am ashamed of such a high attitude, of course, I am very proud of it. So, everyone is welcomed at our house".

Family members greet us very warmly. Ilham's mother Ofeliya Ibrahimova holding the arm of her daughter comes to the door and looks at us carefully. Ilham's sister Rasmiyya demonstrates high hospitality.

It is very difficult to remember those years.

E.Allahverdiyev says that is not easy to remember those years over and over again. I'd like to note that Ilham's mother and sister suffered a stroke. When a master from Tabriz city brought a carpet dedicated to the love between Ilham and Fariza, his mother, Ofeliya khanim lost consciousness. The family members say that sometimes she sits near the carpet and talks as if to Ilham. Sometimnes, Ofeliya khanim loses her memory. However, 27 years have passed from the events, the family feels depth of the pain as if it was yesterday.

The family is from Aghdam district, but in 1972 moved to Baku. Ilham was 10 years old at that time. His father died at an early age. After that, Ilham moved to Aghdam to help to his grandmother. He was working at a plant. He did his military service in Latvia in 1980-82 years. After return, he began to work at a shipyard in Baku and graduated from Baku Technical College, became a senior specialist. He was one of the participants of the Square Movement.

The love story begins ...

Despite reaching the age of marriage, Ilham refused marriage.

Finally, he decided to marry 19-year old Fariza, classmate of his sister. The family also felt happy with this choice. The engagement took place on March 19, wedding on June 30.

Clock on the wall stopped ticking at 00:00.

"People in the neighborhood, city residents gathered near "Alov" plant, called as Bilajari ascent. The road was closed to prevent tanks to enter the city. There were a large number of cars in the area and tanks were standing near them. Of course, the residents left their houses. We made a fire and began to wait. It was a quiet, unusual night. When it was 5-6 past twelve, two tanks of the Red Army began moving and shelled twice crushing cars. Everybody believed these were rubber bullets and urged not to left the area. However, one man warned of real bullets and said not go outside.

Suddenly I saw that Ilham is not with us. When they were moving near January 20 circle, they saw tanks firing. Ilham raised his hand toward tanks stop shooting unarmed people. The first man shot in the area was Ilham. Then he was taken to the Republican Clinic Hospital. Lights turned off during operation. Physicians burned papers and conduct surgery, but it had no effect..."

Ilham's sister Rasmiyya khanim says that clock on the wall stopped ticking at the time of Ilham's death. After a while, the family realizes it. Firstly, Fariza felt that Ilham was shot.

Then she tried to burn herself, but the family prevented it. Fariza tried to commit suicide several times. However, three days later, the 19-year-old daughter Fariza killed herself...

"I will name mygrandchild Ilham".

"Is there anybody in the family named after Ilham or Fariza," I ask. Rasmiyya khanim says that Fariza's niece named after her.

Not saying a word from beginning of the talk, Ofeliya khanim adds: "My grandson Ibrahim is in military service. When he will marry, I will name his son Ilham".

We end our talk with such opinions with hope for the future.

We visited the Alley of Martyrs after leaving the house. They were buried in the same grave. Tens of teens and youth were visiting their grave. The people of Azerbaijan considers its duty to visit graves of the martyrs, sacrificed their lives for the independence...