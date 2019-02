Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Photos have been added.

12:22

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the High Density Polyethylene Plant of the “SOCAR Polymer” project in Sumgayit.

Report informs citing AzerTag that the head of state was informed of the plant’s activities.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the enterprise.

The head of state then met with the plant staff and posed for photographs together with them.