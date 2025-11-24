Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Organization of Turkic States member countries

    Domestic policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 11:40
    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Organization of Turkic States member countries

    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the first-ever Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States Member Countries held in Baku.

    Report presents the text of the address:

    "Dear Forum participants!

    I extend my heartfelt greetings to you at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States Member Countries.

    The growing potential of the Turkic states and their increasingly strong position on the global stage require setting more ambitious goals, intensifying joint efforts, deepening cooperation across all fields, and establishing more flexible mechanisms. The Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States Member Countries, being held for the first time, is an important step in this direction.

    Our brotherly and friendly peoples, who remain committed to the ideals of peace, security, stability, and progress in the region and beyond, are united as one strong family by our shared ethnic roots, history, language, culture, traditions, and values. This, in turn, enables the Turkic states to act as a single center of power.

    As the country currently chairing the Organization of Turkic States, Azerbaijan is also working to strengthen public communication and engagement among the civil society institutions of the member countries. The most recent meeting in Baku of the Council of Presidents of the Turkic Red Network of the Organization of Turkic States, the current Solidarity Forum of NGOs, and the upcoming meeting of the OTS"s ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information demonstrate both the scale and the multifaceted nature of the work being carried out in this field.

    Today, the Turkic world is experiencing a period of renewed growth and dynamism. The Garabagh Victory we achieved five years ago is a source of shared joy and pride for the Turkic peoples. I am confident that the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, which are currently being rebuilt, and the Zangezur Corridor, once opened, will play a crucial role in advancing development and strengthening cooperation among the Turkic states.

    Azerbaijan is ready to launch joint grant competitions for NGOs with the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in the fields of history, culture, ecology, climate policy, and other areas, and to support projects that foster mutual communication.

    The upcoming centenary of the First Turkological Congress in 2026 presents a timely opportunity to continue the unfinished work on the cultural integration of Turkic peoples, with active participation from NGOs, in response to contemporary challenges.

    The joint and coordinated activities of NGOs from the Turkic world within the framework of the UN and other international institutions, as well as their consolidation on a single platform, can make a significant contribution to our common cause and objectives.

    I am confident that the cooperative relationships you forge during the forum will help strengthen solidarity, unity, and relations among our countries in the Turkic world.

    I once again welcome you to Azerbaijan and wish every success to the Forum's proceedings."

    Ilham Aliyev
    İlham Əliyev TDT ölkələrinin qeyri-hökumət təşkilatlarının həmrəylik forumunun iştirakçılarına müraciət edib
    Ильхам Алиев направил обращение участникам форума солидарности НПО стран ОТГ

    Latest News

    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    16:39

    BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

    Education and science
    16:27

    Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

    Region
    16:20
    Photo

    Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

    Incident
    16:08

    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Region
    16:04

    IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FID

    Energy
    15:58

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed