Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference on security of transport routes

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the international conference on "The role of secret services in the security of international transport routes," Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev said in the address:

"Dear conference participants,

I warmly welcome you to Khankendi for the opening of the international conference on "The role of secret services in the security of international transport routes".

The participation of representatives of secret services from fraternal countries in this event is clear evidence of our common vision for the strengthening of security and cooperation.

It is no coincidence that today's event is dedicated to ensuring the security of international transport routes, which are of strategic importance for our countries and the region as a whole. The conflicts observed in various parts of the world lately have led to an increase in various challenges that pose a serious threat to international and regional security. From this perspective, enhancing cooperation between secret services and security agencies is of tremendous importance in terms of protecting the vast transport network connecting Europe and Asia that passes through our countries.

Today, our countries play a leading role in the development of the East-West and North-South corridors. Azerbaijan has invested heavily in the infrastructure of modern railways and highways, as well as airports and seaports. We view these transport and communication lines not only as a source of economic prosperity, but also as an important foundation for closer integration of Turkic states in political, cultural, security and defense spheres.

The opening of the Zangezur corridor will play an important part in establishing direct and unhindered links between our countries. The increase in cargo transportation resulting from the implementation of this project will significantly enhance the competitiveness of the region. However, the growing role of our transport hubs also makes them targets for destructive forces. Our transport and communication lines are faced with the threats of international terrorism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, smuggling, as well as cyber threats aimed at paralyzing the management of critical transport infrastructure.

It is also worth pointing at the attempts at external interference and destabilization aiming to hamper the implementation of large-scale regional projects. This is why the strengthening of cooperation between secret services has become a vital necessity. It is extremely important to conduct continuous and operational exchange of information about planned acts of sabotage against major transport facilities, routes and our states in general, and take joint preventive measures.

In this context, the development and implementation of coordinated operational measures to prevent the destructive activities of terrorist organizations and criminal groups attempting to use our transit routes should also be among the priority areas of activity. This cooperation should also include the exchange of experience in the field of protection against cyber threats, as well as the application of cutting-edge technologies for control and monitoring of transport flows.

The effectiveness of cooperation in the field of security of transport and communication lines is a guarantee for the economic development and long-term stability of fraternal states. I am confident that today's event and, most importantly, the continuous joint work of the secret services will help resolve key issues related to the security, stability and well-being of our countries, and also contribute to the peaceful and prosperous development of our peoples.

I once again warmly welcome all the participants of the event to Garabagh and hope that the conference concludes with significant and tangible results!"