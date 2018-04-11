Head of IPA CIS observer mission: Azerbaijan an example and standard of democratic elections

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the administration and organization of elections, ensuring transparency, openness of the will of the citizens of the country."

Report informs, the coordinator of the group of observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ilyas Umakhanov has said.

"Legislation is consistently being improved in Azerbaijan, this concerns the basic law - the Constitution of Azerbaijan. Along with this, a number of legislative acts have been adopted that improve the right to vote in the republic”, he added.

According to him, considering that opposition parties are also represented in precinct election commissions, Azerbaijan is an example and standard of democratic elections.

The primary observation of the course of today's elections shows that the voting will take place at a very high organizational level, Umakhanov said.

According to him, the observation mission of the IPA CIS will cover a large number of polling stations, which will enable them to form an objective opinion on the course of the elections.

"We have a fairly large and authoritative group of international observers from the IPA CIS, which represent the CIS countries. This is primarily parliamentarians-experts who have repeatedly participated in monitoring elections in different countries”, Umakhanov noted.

According to him, IPA CIS has enough experience in monitoring the election process, and he personally takes part in monitoring elections in Azerbaijan since 1998.