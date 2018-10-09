Head of Anti-Corruption Department: "Chief Prosecutor's Office for Combating Corruption received 3007 appeals in 2018"

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/d9eb1ddb4dcdbf40159abdad62af717e/fccbf9a7-9062-4ff8-a399-8cc2eb011755_292.jpg

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Since January of this year General Prosecutor's Office for Combating Corruption has received 3007 appeals, Head of the Anti-Corruption Department under Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said.

According to Report, Aliyev noted that 181 of appeals were related to private sector: “55 of them are related to housing and construction sector, and the rest to the activity of other enterprises. The investigation of the 24 cases was finalized and results were sent to the courts."