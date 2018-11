© Report

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of GUAM observers headed by the Secretary General of the organization Altay Efendiyev will arrive in Baku on April 10.

Report was informed in the GUAM press service.

The purpose of the visit of the delegation is to observe the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Notably, the short-term mission of GUAM observers will include five people, including the GUAM Secretary General.