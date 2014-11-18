 Top
    Close photo mode

    General Manager of Baku International Sea Trade Port changed

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on it

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The General Manager of Baku International Sea Trade Port was changed. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on it. 

    According to the President's decree, Elchin Mirzayev Ismayil was dismissed from the positions of General Manager of Baku International Sea Trade Port.

    In accordance with another decree of the President, Taleh Ziyadov Mahammad was appointed to Baku International Sea Trade Port as the General Manager.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi