General Manager of Baku International Sea Trade Port changed

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The General Manager of Baku International Sea Trade Port was changed. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on it.

According to the President's decree, Elchin Mirzayev Ismayil was dismissed from the positions of General Manager of Baku International Sea Trade Port.

In accordance with another decree of the President, Taleh Ziyadov Mahammad was appointed to Baku International Sea Trade Port as the General Manager.