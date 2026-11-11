Fuad Muradov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, met with representatives of the Azerbaijani community in Poland and attended a meeting of the Coordination Council during his visit to the country, the State Committee told Report.

The event featured a presentation on the committee's main areas of activity, ongoing projects and mechanisms for supporting diaspora organisations. Participants highlighted the importance of uniting Azerbaijanis living abroad around a common goal, strengthening coordination among diaspora organisations and fostering ties between younger generations and Azerbaijan.

The participants then exchanged views on the Coordination Council's activities and the challenges it faces, while proposals for future initiatives were also put forward. Community members' questions were answered.

At the end of the meeting, elections to the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland were held. Following the vote, city coordinators for Warsaw and Katowice were elected.