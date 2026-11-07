Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day.

According to Report, the statement reads:

"November 8 – Victory Day represents one of the most glorious pages in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijani statehood. This significant day symbolizes the historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and stands as a testament to our nation"s unity, unshakeable will, determination, and devotion to the Motherland.

Six years ago, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and through the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army, the nearly 30-year-long occupation by Armenia of the territories of our country was brought to an end. The liberation of the city of Shusha on 8 November 2020 ensured victory in the Patriotic War. As a result of local anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023, the state sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was fully restored.

The Victory achieved in the Patriotic War demonstrated that no force can undermine our national unity, our commitment to statehood, and our people's determination to claim ownership of their lands.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has been implementing large-scale initiatives aimed at the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories. Within the framework of the Great Return program, efforts are underway to establish modern infrastructure and ensure the return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland.

Azerbaijan is also advancing its efforts aimed at strengthening long-term peace and stability in the region. The resolute and consistent steps taken by Azerbaijan toward building mutual trust with Armenia serve to transform the South Caucasus region into a destination of peace and prosperity, rather than conflict. All this has become possible due to the new realities established by Azerbaijan.

Our Victory is the pride of our history, the strength of our state, and the eternal glory of our people.

On this significant day, we respectfully commemorate the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and defense of our Motherland, and express our deepest gratitude to our veterans and participants of the war.

Happy Victory Day!"