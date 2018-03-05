First VP Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurates new education block of Special School of State Border Service

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ A new education block of the Special School of the State Border Service has been inaugurated in Mardakan, Khazar district.

Report informs, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev reported to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the school.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with first year-fifth grade cadets studying in patriotism class. The cadets presented a keepsake to Mehriban Aliyeva.

The new block of the Special School occupies a total area of 11,000 sq m. There are 23 rooms, shooting gallery, 400-bed dormitory, gym, pool, canteen, paintball and other sports grounds here.