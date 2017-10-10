 Top
    First Vice-President visits grave of outstanding Orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva

    Today marks birthday of scholar Aida Imanguliyeva© Azertag

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has today visited the Second Alley of Honor to pay tribute to outstanding Orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

    Report informs citing the AZERTAC, she laid flowers at the tomb of the prominent scholar, who made a tremendous contribution to the development of Oriental studies in Azerbaijan.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    She also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

