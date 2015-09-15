Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of Baku branch of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku branch of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has opened with a solemn ceremony.

Report infotms, First lady of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

After cutting the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the branch, Mehriban Aliyeva, Russian Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova, rector of First Moscow State Medical University after I. M. Sechenov Pyotr Glybochko, Azerbaijani government representatives and public figures viewed the building of the branch.

A meeting with the first students and the teaching staff of the branch was then held, and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the meeting.

Hundred Azerbaijani students are enrolled by the Baku branch of First Moscow State Medical University after I. M. Sechenov in the first academic year.

There are two anatomy classes, computer halls, histology audience, medical history department here. The higher educational institution is supplied with modern manuals and interactive training equipment.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree establishing the Baku branch of I. M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University on May 15, 2015. The university will assist the Baku branch in human resources issues and organizing the academic process. Education at the branch will be provided by professors and teachers of the university according to the new state educational standards in Russia. In addition, well-known Russian scientists will be involved in the academic process.