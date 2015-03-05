Fidan Hajiyeva awarded with the title of "People's Artist" - FULL LIST

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding women with honorary titles in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the order, for the productive activities in the fields of culture, education and health in the Republic of Azerbaijan and on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrating on March 8, the following women are awarding with honorary titles of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

"People's Artist"

Hajiyeva-Naylor Fidan Haji Agha gyzy

"Honoured teacher"

Ahadova Metanet Majnun gyzy

Kazimzada Elmina Mobil gyzy

Musayeva Bella Siraj gyzy

Mustafayeva Mehriban Isa gyzy

"Honorary Doctor"

Aghazadeh Jamila Eyyub qyzy

"Honored Worker of Culture"

Abbasli Elmira Mikail gyzy