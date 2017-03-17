Execution of Presidential pardon order starts in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Government of Azerbaijan has today started execution of Presidential order “On pardoning number of prisoners”.

Report informs, the order covers 423 persons. An order was given due to the appeals of convicted persons, their family members, the Human Rights Commissioner, human rights organizations, addressed to the President of Azerbaijan basing on personality, health, family situation, considering the behavior of convicted persons, based on the principles of humanism, in accordance with the Article 109.22 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the order, 412 convicts are released from the unserved part of their prison sentence. Moreover, four people were freed from the remainder of the conditional sentence, one person was freed from the remainder of the correctional labor and three people were freed from the penalty in the form of a fine.

Under the Presidential order, two persons, who were jailed for life, have had their prison terms reduced to 25 and 15 years.