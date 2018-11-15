Deputy Prime Minister: "Women's labor in family should be significantly reduced"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5e6ba25b57e23c56a4c0b2646b7a1fd0/0a1c3f65-2638-46ea-9217-087a774c433a_292.jpg

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ "One of the issues that the government always pays attention to is the significant facilitation of women's labor in a family and boosting their opportunities on participation in small and medium entrepreneurship, employment and self-governance. This is the main part of the government's policy," Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said.

Report informs that he spoke at a conference on "New opportunities in horizon: green light to women's entrepreneurs ".

He said that while expansion of the kindergarten network and development of after-school child care at schools aim at raising children, it also facilities women's labor.

Ali Ahmadov underlined that the Azerbaijani government is implementing programs to increase the level of women's involvement in small and medium-sized businesses: "We are taking measures to encourage women to engage in small and medium-sized businesses."

He added that self-employment is applied in Azerbaijan as one of the forms of small entrepreneurship: "This creates an additional opportunity for women to increase their labor activity."