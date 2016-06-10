Azerbaijan ​Democratic Party to hold a congress in September

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Democratic Party’s (ADP) Congress to be held in September this year.

Report was told by the party chairman Sardar Jalaloglu.

He noted that after the month of Ramadan will start preparatory work for the congress: "Organizing committee on preparation for the congress will be created, and then to be determined the congress time. "

S.Jalaloglu said that he will once again put forward his candidacy for the post of chairman of the party: "I wish there were many candidates for the post of chairman of the party. I am not a person, who acts in the name of formal democracy. I can not agree with the destruction of ADP. Naturally, the chairman of the party will be elect in the congress."