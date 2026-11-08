Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 10:52
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day

    On 8 November – Victory Day, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense commemorated with deep respect the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Motherland.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that first, visiting the Alley of Honour, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid a wreath and flowers at the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, paying deep respect to his cherished memory. Subsequently, the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was visited, and flowers were arranged upon it.

    During the commemoration ceremony held at the Military Memorial Cemetery, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed accompanied by a military orchestra, and the memory of the Martyrs was observed with a minute of silence. Following this, flowers were laid on the graves of the Heroes, and a wreath was placed before the memorial monument to demonstrate respect for their memory.

    The visitation program continued at Victory Park. Here, a wreath and flowers were laid before the monument, and the memory of Heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was reverently commemorated.

    During the visit, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the families and relatives of the Martyrs, inquiring about their needs and social welfare.

    At the meeting, the families of the Martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the continuous attention, care, and comprehensive support.

    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Defence Ministry leadership pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry November 8 – Victory Day
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    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin rəhbər heyəti Zəfər Günündə Ulu Öndərin və şəhidlərin xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edib
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    Руководство Минобороны почтило память Гейдара Алиева и шехидов в День Победы
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