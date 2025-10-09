Daughter of missing person: Liberation of Karabakh revived our hopes

After the liberation of Azerbaijan"s occupied territories, the hope of thousands of families to learn the fate of their loved ones who went missing during the First Karabakh War has significantly strengthened, Sevinj Hajiyeva, the daughter of a missing Azerbaijani, said during an international conference held in Baku.

Report quotes Sevinj as saying that her father, Ahmad Mammadov, went missing on May 8, 1992, during the Armenian occupation of the city of Shusha. More than three decades have passed since then, yet the fate of Ahmad Mammadov - like that of thousands of other missing civilians and military personnel - remains unknown.

"All these years we have lived in uncertainty and hope, waiting for our father"s return. We have endured unbearable suffering. Undoubtedly, after the liberation of our lands, a real hope emerged to learn the truth. DNA samples have been taken from all members of our family. Since there are many such cases from the families of missing persons, each of us is now waiting for the results," Sevinj Hajiyeva shared.