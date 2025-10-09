Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Daughter of missing person: Liberation of Karabakh revived our hopes

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:31
    Daughter of missing person: Liberation of Karabakh revived our hopes

    After the liberation of Azerbaijan"s occupied territories, the hope of thousands of families to learn the fate of their loved ones who went missing during the First Karabakh War has significantly strengthened, Sevinj Hajiyeva, the daughter of a missing Azerbaijani, said during an international conference held in Baku.

    Report quotes Sevinj as saying that her father, Ahmad Mammadov, went missing on May 8, 1992, during the Armenian occupation of the city of Shusha. More than three decades have passed since then, yet the fate of Ahmad Mammadov - like that of thousands of other missing civilians and military personnel - remains unknown.

    "All these years we have lived in uncertainty and hope, waiting for our father"s return. We have endured unbearable suffering. Undoubtedly, after the liberation of our lands, a real hope emerged to learn the truth. DNA samples have been taken from all members of our family. Since there are many such cases from the families of missing persons, each of us is now waiting for the results," Sevinj Hajiyeva shared.

    Hostages and Missing Persons conference Sevinj Hajiyeva
    İtkin düşmüş şəxsin qızı: Atamın taleyinə aydınlıq gətiriləcəyinə ümidimiz artıb
    Дочь пропавшего без вести: Освобождение Карабаха возродило наши надежды

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed