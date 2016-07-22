 Top
    Date of review of Referendum Act by the Constitutional Court announced

    Constitutional Court plenary meeting was scheduled for July 25

    Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Date of review of the draft Referendum Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan' by the Constitutional Court has been announced.

    Report was told at the Constitutional Court, plenary meeting of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been scheduled for July 25 at 10:00 local time regarding review of the draft Referendum Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan', which submitted on July 18, 2016 to get a testimonial of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Republic by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 156. 

