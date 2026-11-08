Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 18:26
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park

    Azerbaijani Culture Ministry staff, heads of leading cultural institutions, and prominent cultural figures visited Victory Park on November 8 and laid flowers at the Victory Monument.

    Report informs that the ministry described Victory Day as an embodiment of the Azerbaijani people's unshakable unity and deep love for their homeland.

    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park

    November 8 – Victory Day
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    44 filmi

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