Constitutional Court mulls snap parliamentary elections results - UPDATED

The judges took a break for consultation, a correspondent of Report informs.

Following the consultation, the Constitutional Court will announce the final decision regarding the elections.

Expert and associate professor of the Chair of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law of the Baku State University, Ph.D. in law Nasib Shukurov, also made a speech.

According to him, the elections took place under the law.

Judge-rapporteur Rovshan Ismayilov presented information about the holding and results of the snap parliamentary elections, Report informs.

The judge-rapporteur noted that the Central Election Commission (CEC) decided to approve the protocol on the overall results of voting for the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 and submit to the Constitutional Court for approval of the conclusions.

Judge Rafael Gvaladze informed about the complaints addressed to courts regarding the election.

The prosecutor's office has received 67 complaints on breach of voting rights and forwarded them to the CEC, which did not affect the results of the elections.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov also addressed the meeting.

A meeting of Plenum of the Azerbaijani Constitutional Court has kicked off.

The session, presided by Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev, is discussing the examination and approval of the results of the recent snap parliamentary elections in the country.

The Constitutional Court will decide following the judicial review.

Opening the meeting, Chairman Abdullayev announced the court's staff and secretary.

The snap parliamentary elections for Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the sixth convocation took place on February 9.