Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) will hold a meeting in coming days on re-elections at Aghdash constituency No.90.

Report was told by Shahin Asadli, Chief of Media and Public Relations Department of the CEC Secretariat.

He said that Central Election Commission will take relevant measures according to the order of President Ilham Aliyev on the appointment of the re-elections to Milli Majlis on Aghdash constituency No. 90.