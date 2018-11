© Report https://report.az/storage/news/383c6b37d50ac85fe2ec87654b52b1d3/74b8fc58-7fec-44ce-8865-5b82223cc46a_292.jpg

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Independent Media Center to be set up in Central Election Commission (CEC) due to presidential elections to be held on April 11.

Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov said.

He said the work on establishment of the Center nears completion: "The Center will be opened tomorrow."