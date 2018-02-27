CEC Chairman urges international organizations to attend process of checking voters signatures

© Report

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) called on international organizations to participate in the process of checking documents of persons nominated for the presidency, as well as voters’ signatures.

Report informs, Panahov said that this process is fully transparent.

He said that persons interested in the submittied documents of candidates may apply to the CEC.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.