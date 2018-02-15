CEC Chairman: Azerbaijan to hold elections in social and political stability

© Report

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a social and political stability for holding elections in Azerbaijan, which is encouraging”.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting with the Chairpersons of the Constituency Election Commissions.

CEC Chairman said that elections in Azerbaijan are held transparently.

Panahov stressed that the country has prepared for the presidential elections at a high level: "The elections held in Azerbaijan serve as an example for other countries. Our country has a lot of experience in holding the voting process”.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.